Federal Grand Jury charges two alleged West Side Crips members with drug related crimes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Federal Grand Jury charged Jarvis Thomas, 32, with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, as well as possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced.

The ruling is the product of a 10-month long multi-agency investigation into the West Side Crips.

An additional narcotics charge was also included against alleged WSC member Tommie Thomas, who was previously charged in the underlying indictment.

According to court documents, on November 1, 2017, alleged WSC members Jarvis Thomas, Tommie Thomas and Augustus Crawford (now deceased) conspired to purchase, and did purchase, at least four pounds of methamphetamine from Luis Fernandez, another co defendant charged in the original indictment.

If convicted, Jarvis Thomas, Tommie Thomas and Luis Fernandez face a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison and a $10 million fine.

The charges are only allegations; the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.