Fight at Hard Rock Casino Tejon and alleged stabbing Sunday morning

Casino security removed individuals involved before deputies arrived; sheriff's office investigating
METTLER — A fight at Hard Rock Casino Tejon erupted early Sunday morning with one person being allegedly stabbed in the parking lot.

Casino security removed the individuals involved from the property before Kern County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene.

The casino said the safety of guests and employees is their top priority and they are cooperating fully with law enforcement.

The Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation. The Kern County Sheriff's Office has not responded to requests for comment.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

