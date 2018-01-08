Fight continues over Charles Manson's estate

Haze
The fight continues over the estate and remains of cult leader Charles Manson was narrowed to a pen pal and a purported grandson.
A Los Angeles Superior Court judge Monday scheduled a hearing for later this month to decide the county where the matter should be decided.
An attorney representing the purported grandson says Los Angeles County is the proper venue.
At least two others expected to make a claim on the estate didn't show up in court.
The 61st annual Whiskey Flats Day dates have been announced.
California Pizza Kitchen is partnering with California Fire Foundation to host a two-day statewide fundraiser for wildfire victims.