Final day to apply for Bakersfield's Innovation Lab class is Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Friday is the final day to apply for the hub of Bakersfield's Innovation Lab class.

The program aims to make downtown Bakersfield a better place to work and live through community projects.

Past efforts include murals and art pieces alongside public concerts and the campaign to save Sumner Station.

Participants in the five month program will meet and interview with city stakeholders and innovators and design their own improvement project.

The program costs $500 and starts Sept. 9.

