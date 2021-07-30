Watch
Final day to apply for Bakersfield's Innovation Lab class is Friday

German Cervera
Bakersfield Sign
Posted at 8:42 AM, Jul 30, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Friday is the final day to apply for the hub of Bakersfield's Innovation Lab class.

The program aims to make downtown Bakersfield a better place to work and live through community projects.

Past efforts include murals and art pieces alongside public concerts and the campaign to save Sumner Station.

Participants in the five month program will meet and interview with city stakeholders and innovators and design their own improvement project.

The program costs $500 and starts Sept. 9.

How to apply.

