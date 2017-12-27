Fire chars mobile home without smoke alarm in Wofford Heights

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire in Wofford Heights early Wednesday morning.

It was around 4:30 a.m. when firefighters received the call regarding the fire in the 100 block of Roby Ln. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered smoke and flames coming from both a window and a doorway in the mobile home.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the inside of the home, and were able to determine the home did not have a smoke alarm.

There were no injuries reported, according to the Kern County Fire Department. The fire is under investigation.