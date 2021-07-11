Fire Crews battling the Bear fire along the Grapevine

FORT TEJON, Calif (KERO) — Multiple Fire Crews are currently battling a fire alongside the Grapevine near the Fort Tejon Off ramp.

The Bear Fire has currently burned through 50 acres and is 0% contained according to CalFire.

There is currently no impact to traffic.

Evacuations have been ordered in the Area of Lebec Oaks Road. Anyone who lives or works in the area is asked to leave the area.

The evacuation center has been set up at Fraizer Mountain High School at 700 Falcon Way. Kern County Animal Services says they will have resources available for those with pets.

