Fire crews extinguish apartment fire in East Bakersfield

6:20 AM, Dec 26, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Fire Department firefighters put out an apartment fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire affected one unit inside of the apartment complex which was located in the upper floor. 

It was just before 5:10 a.m. when dispatchers received the call regarding the fire. After searching the unit firefighters were able to determine there was no one stuck inside the home. 

Arson investigators were on scene investigating the cause of the fire, according to BFD. 

 

