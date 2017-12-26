Fire crews extinguish apartment fire in East Bakersfield

Haze
HI: 65°
LO: 41°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Fire Department firefighters put out an apartment fire early Tuesday morning.
The fire affected one unit inside of the apartment complex which was located in the upper floor.
It was just before 5:10 a.m. when dispatchers received the call regarding the fire. After searching the unit firefighters were able to determine there was no one stuck inside the home.
Arson investigators were on scene investigating the cause of the fire, according to BFD.
Kern County Fire Department received a call regarding a brush fire burning near Cuddy Valley Rd. and Mil Portero Highway in Frazier Park…
There is a scheduled nighttime lane closure on Westside Parkway between Tuesday Dec. 26th and and Thursday Dec. 28 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Los Angeles police officers helped deliver a very special Christmas present for one local woman: a healthy baby girl.
Officers from LAPD's…
Bakersfield Fire Department firefighters put out an apartment fire early Tuesday morning.