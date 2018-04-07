Fire crews extinguish fire at complex, one person taken to hospital

Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 62°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - One woman was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in southwest Bakersfield.
The first floor of one of the apartments at Mesa Creek Apartments caught fire Friday afternoon, eventually spreading to a second floor apartment.
It's unknown what caused the fire.
