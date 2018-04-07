Fire crews extinguish fire at complex, one person taken to hospital

Veronica Acosta
7:24 PM, Apr 6, 2018
local news | kern county | bakersfield | inhalation | fire
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - One woman was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in southwest Bakersfield. 

The first floor of one of the apartments at Mesa Creek Apartments caught fire Friday afternoon, eventually spreading to a second floor apartment. 

It's unknown what caused the fire. 

 

