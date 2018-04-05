Fire crews put out flames at Gleaners building

Cause of fire not yet known

Natalie Tarangioli
2:54 PM, Apr 5, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield and Kern County Fire crews put out a fire at the Golden Empire Gleaners Thursday afternoon.

Flames were out just before 2:30 p.m.

A pile of pallets outside the building caught fire. 

It's not clear if anyone was hurt.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News