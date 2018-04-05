Fire crews put out flames at Gleaners building

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield and Kern County Fire crews put out a fire at the Golden Empire Gleaners Thursday afternoon.
Flames were out just before 2:30 p.m.
A pile of pallets outside the building caught fire.
It's not clear if anyone was hurt.
The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.
