Fire damages several businesses in Oildale

OILDALE, Calif. (KERO) — A fire in Oildale damaged several businesses Saturday afternoon, including the Banaceks bar.

The call first came in as a grass fire off State Road which spread to the buildings nearby. The Kern County Fire Department says huge columns of smoke were coming from a commercial building where two dozen firefighters were called to fight the blaze.

Only one person was in the building, but they were able to get out and nobody was hurt.

Fire officials still don't know what caused the fire but did say the roof collapsed as did part of the building itself.

Two automobile businesses and the popular Banaceks bar were affected.

That's the third local bar that has burned down in the past couple of months.

KCFD says this is a good reminder to clear any and all potential hazards away from your home that could be close to grassy fields and dry canal beds.