BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A fire hydrant near the intersection of Stockdale and Gosford in southwest Bakersfield has been ruptured.

The 23ABC news crew at the scene noted an overturned car in the nearby shopping center. There is a heavy police presence at the intersection and water over the road. Drivers may want to consider taking an alternative route.

23ABC has reached out the Bakersfield Police Department for more information. We will update you with that information as we learn more.