Fire prompts evacuation order in Northwest Bakersfield neighborhood

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Several people were evacuated from their homes on Wednesday after a fire broke out in Northwest Bakersfield.

According to the Kern County Fire Department, the fire happened around 1:00 pm near Krebs Road and Mohawk Street in Bakersfield. KCFD says the fire burned a field of dry grass, multiple vehicles, and some outdoor structures.

KCFD says no injuries were reported, and they are still investigating the cause of the fire.

The Kern County Fire Department would like to remind residents that if they are asked to evacuate from their home by fire personnel, to do so in a calm and timely manner.

Additionally, if you see fire nearby and have to stop or leave your vehicle, pull it as far out of the roadway as is safe. Leaving your car in the road may block fire trucks and other emergency first responders.