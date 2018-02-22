Fire reported at business in Lamont

Fair
HI: 61°
LO: 37°
A fire was reported in Lamont at Botanica San Judas Tadeo on Thursday morning.
Fire crews are on scene of a fire at a business in Lamont on Thursday morning.
Kern County Fire is at Botanica San Judas Tadeo, on Main Street between Segrue Road and Kearney Avenue where a fire was reported just around 3:30 a.m.
No injuries were reported and it's not known what caused the blaze.
