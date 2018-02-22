Fire reported at business in Lamont

Eric Galvan
4:50 AM, Feb 22, 2018
52 mins ago

A fire was reported in Lamont at Botanica San Judas Tadeo on Thursday morning. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Fire crews are on scene of a fire at a business in Lamont on Thursday morning. 

Kern County Fire is at Botanica San Judas Tadeo, on Main Street between Segrue Road and Kearney Avenue where a fire was reported just around 3:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported and it's not known what caused the blaze. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News