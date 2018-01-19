Fire reported at Kern Oil & Refining Company

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (January 18, 2018 10:40 p.m.): Fire crews have the fire contained and are just waiting for the material to burn off, according to Kern County Fire Department.

It is still unclear exactly what is inside of the cooling tower, fire officials said.

There are no reported injuries of fire personnel, or facility staff.

Roads are expected to be closed at least one to two more hours, according to KCFD.

Kern County Fire Department, California Highway Patrol, Kern County Sheriff's Office, and Environmental Health are all on scene.

=========

UPDATE (January 18, 2018 10:09 p.m.): The fire is burning in a cooling tower is contained, according to Kern County Fire Department.

No injuries have been reported, according to KCFD.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office says they have closures in place at E. Panama Ln. and Weedpatch Hwy, E. Panama Ln. and Fairfax Rd., and Weedpatch Hwy and Reynolds St.

=========

UPDATE (January 18, 2018 9:15 p.m.): The Kern County Sheriff's Office is blocking traffic south of Fairfax Rd. and east of Panama Ln. and Weedpatch Highway.

=========

A fire has been reported at the Kern Oil Refinery.

23ABC has a crew on the way.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.