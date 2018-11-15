Firefighter battling Woolsey fire struck by vehicle, suffers non-life threatening injuries

VENTURA (KABC) -- A firefighter from Washington battling the Woolsey Fire was struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred near Deer Creek Road and Pacific Coast Highway shortly before 12:30 a.m. The vehicle involved was confirmed to be a civilian vehicle.

The injured firefighter was not immediately identified, though authorities said he is from South Kitsap Fire and Rescue in Washington state.

A helicopter was called to the scene, and the firefighter was airlifted to Los Robles Regional Medical Center in Thousand Oaks. His injuries were described as not life-threatening, South Kitsap Fire and Rescue officials said.