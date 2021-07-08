Firework complaints in Delano decline in 2021

DELANO, CA. (KERO) — Illegal firework crackdowns continued in Kern County, including in Delano. However, firework-related calls in the city were down compared to last year.

The Delano Police Department says they responded to 95 calls on July 4th between 4:00 pm and 12:00 am. That’s a drop from 172 calls in 2020.

Seven citations were issued for possession and “hosting of illegal aerial fireworks.” Those citations came with a fine of $1,500.00. DPD also says several pounds of illegal fireworks were also seized.

They also reported no injuries or structure fires due to illegal fireworks.