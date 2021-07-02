Watch
Firework sales officially underway in Kern County

Posted at 11:54 PM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 02:54:31-04

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KERO) — It's a day that's not the 4th, that marks a celebration for those that love their own fireworks. Stands selling fireworks officially opened across Kern County on Thursday.

All across Bakersfield, dozens could be seen picking up fireworks to celebrate our nation's birthday and start planning their own shows for those family BBQs this weekend.

We checked in with a stand located on Stockdale Highway and California Avenue, with one of the volunteers with the stand saying they were busy all day.

Fireworks in Bakersfield will be on sale from now until the end of the day on July 4th.

A reminder that some fireworks are illegal. To report those, visit the city's website for more information.

