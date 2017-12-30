Fireworks allowed in Bakersfield between specific times on New Year's Eve

Morgan Wheeler
4:47 PM, Dec 29, 2017
8 mins ago
bakersfield | local news | fireworks | new years day | new years eve

The annual New Year's Eve fireworks display illuminates the sky over Sydney Harbour on December 31, 2009 in Sydney, Australia.

Ryan Pierse
Copyright Getty Images

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - As New Year's Eve is just around the corner, the Bakersfield Fire Department and Kern County Fire Department want to remind individuals about fireworks around the city.

The Kern County Fire Department says, "Fireworks are legal except for the usual ones that are illegal."

Those illegal fireworks include bottle rockets, M80s, firecrackers and sparklers longer than 10 inches. 

According to the Bakersfield Fire Department, fireworks are allowed between noon on December 31st and 12:30 a.m on January 1st.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News