Fireworks allowed in Bakersfield between specific times on New Year's Eve

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - As New Year's Eve is just around the corner, the Bakersfield Fire Department and Kern County Fire Department want to remind individuals about fireworks around the city.
The Kern County Fire Department says, "Fireworks are legal except for the usual ones that are illegal."
Those illegal fireworks include bottle rockets, M80s, firecrackers and sparklers longer than 10 inches.
According to the Bakersfield Fire Department, fireworks are allowed between noon on December 31st and 12:30 a.m on January 1st.
The Bakersfield Police Department has issued a warning about New Year's Eve gunfire.
