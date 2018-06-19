First Cooling Center of the year open in Arvin

Cooling Centers are used throughout Kern County to help keep residents cool during hot days. This means 105 degrees or warmer in the valley, 108 degrees or warmer in the desert and 95 degrees or warmer in Frazier Park.

The centers are open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on days they are open. The status of Cooling Centers is posted by 11 a.m. the day before.

The first Cooling Center will be open in Arvin.

Below is a full list of the centers and they've availability for Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

