First Cooling Center of the year open in Arvin

10:46 AM, Jun 19, 2018
26 mins ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -
Cooling Centers are used throughout Kern County to help keep residents cool during hot days. This means 105 degrees or warmer in the valley, 108 degrees or warmer in the desert and 95 degrees or warmer in Frazier Park.
The centers are open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on days they are open. The status of Cooling Centers is posted by 11 a.m. the day before.
The first Cooling Center will be open in Arvin.
Below is a full list of the centers and they've availability for Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

SAN JOAQUIN AND KERN RIVER VALLEY

Arvin - Arvin Community Center, 800 Walnut Drive - OPEN

Bakersfield - East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road - CLOSED

Bakersfield - East Niles Senior Center, 6601 E. Niles Street - CLOSED

Bakersfield - The Mission at Kern County, 816 E. 21st Street - CLOSED

Buttonwillow - Buttonwillow Recreation and Park District, 556 Milo Avenue - CLOSED

Lake Isabella - Kern River Valley Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Boulevard - CLOSED

Maricopa - Gusher Hall, 271 California Street - CLOSED

Shafter - Walker Senior Center, 505 Sunset Avenue - CLOSED

Taft - Taft Veterans Building, 213 Taylor Street - CLOSED

MOUNTAIN

Frazier Park - Frazier Park Recreation Building, 3801 Park Drive - CLOSED

DESERT

California City - California City Police Department, 21130 Hacienda Boulevard - CLOSED

California City - Strata Center, 10350 Heather Avenue - CLOSED

Ridgecrest - Kerr-McGee Center, 100 W. California Avenue - CLOSED

Rosamond 20th - Hummel Community Building, 2500 StreetCLOSED

