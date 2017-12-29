First ever Downtown Business Association Health and Fitness Expo

Haze
BAKERSFIELD, Calif - The Downtown Business Association is having their first ever Health and Fitness Expo.
The DBA Health and Fitness Expo will be held on Saturday, Jan. 13th.
The expo will be at Total Woman Fitzone located at 5329 Truxtun Ave. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be free admission to the expo and free educational seminars offered as well.
There will also be an opportunity to sign up for the 3rd annual Bakersfield Marathon, as well as vendors providing free medical testing.
For more information contact the Downtown Business Association at 661-325-5892.
