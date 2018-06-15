First female mayor of Bakersfield, Mary K Shell has died

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Mary K. Shell, the first woman to serve as the mayor of Bakersfield, died Thursday morning.

Shell was born in Bakersfield, California on February 9, 1927.

Shell, served from 1981 to 1985 and was the second woman to serve as the Kern County Board of Supervisors from 1985 to 1997.

Shell served alongside Roy Ashburn, Ben Austin, Steve Perez, Pauline Larwood, and Karl Hettinger.

Perez said that “She was an icon, a wonderful lady. She was very knowledgeable and very thorough. She was always willing to listen and to provide advice. I don’t know if she took me under her wing or what, but we had a special bond while we served on Board of Supervisors together, and even when I left the supervisors. She will be sorely missed.”

Pete Parra took over Shell's seat when she stepped down in 1996.

Shell established many things in Kern County, including the Bakersfield Prayer Breakfast and even restored the Bakersfield Christmas parade.

According to the First Women of Kern County website, Shell said that her most memorable achievement was establishing funds for a lighted soccer field in an underserved area of Bakersfield.

Shell took an interest in issues that affected the community from air quality to mental health. Mary K. Shell Mental Health Center on 2151 College Street was named after her.

Shell was married three times and had three children.

Shell was 91 years old.

From the Kern County Museum: