First human case of West Nile found in Kern County for 2018

The Kern County Public Health Department is reporting its first human case of the West Nile Virus in Kern County for 2018.

Health Department officials could not give specifics on the person who contracted the virus.

In a press release, director of public health Matt Constantine said, "Summer months typically lead to an increase in mosquito activity in Kern County. Kern residents should take precautions to prevent being bitten by mosquitoes as this is the most risky time of year for mosquito-borne illness."

In 2017, there were 30 reported human cases of West Nile in Kern County with one death.