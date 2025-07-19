First human case of West Nile virus confirmed in Kern County this year

KERN COUNTY, Calif (KERO) — Kern County Public Health has confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus in the county this year.

The virus, which is spread through mosquito bites, is most common during the summer and early fall months.

While most people infected with West Nile virus experience mild or no symptoms, in rare cases, the virus can lead to severe illness or even death.

Health officials are urging residents to take precautions by eliminating standing water, wearing long clothing, and using EPA-approved repellents.

If you're feeling symptoms like fever, headache, or nausea, you're urged to contact your doctor right away.

For more information and updates, you can visit kernpublichealth.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

