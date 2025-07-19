Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

First human case of West Nile virus confirmed in Kern County this year

Health officials recommend eliminating standing water and using EPA-approved repellents to prevent mosquito bites
Kern County confirms first human case of West Nile virus this year. Health officials urge precautions against mosquito bites as summer brings increased risk of infection.
First human case of West Nile virus confirmed in Kern County this year
Posted

KERN COUNTY, Calif (KERO) — Kern County Public Health has confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus in the county this year.

The virus, which is spread through mosquito bites, is most common during the summer and early fall months.

While most people infected with West Nile virus experience mild or no symptoms, in rare cases, the virus can lead to severe illness or even death.

Health officials are urging residents to take precautions by eliminating standing water, wearing long clothing, and using EPA-approved repellents.

If you're feeling symptoms like fever, headache, or nausea, you're urged to contact your doctor right away.

For more information and updates, you can visit kernpublichealth.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

07/18/2025

Clear

-° / 73°

0%

Saturday

07/19/2025

Clear

100° / 73°

0%

Sunday

07/20/2025

Clear

103° / 71°

0%

Monday

07/21/2025

Clear

97° / 68°

1%

Tuesday

07/22/2025

Clear

94° / 67°

1%

Wednesday

07/23/2025

Clear

93° / 66°

1%

Thursday

07/24/2025

Clear

93° / 65°

0%

Friday

07/25/2025

Mostly Clear

93° / 66°

1%