First mosquito of the year tests positive for West Nile virus in Kern County

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The first mosquito sample of 2026 has tested positive for West Nile virus in Kern County, officials announced.

The infected mosquito was found in the 93313 ZIP code. No human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Kern County at this time.

West Nile virus is spread primarily through the bite of an infected mosquito. While most people who become infected experience no symptoms or only mild illness, some individuals can develop a serious illness that, in rare cases, can be fatal.

Officials say the detection of the virus in the local mosquito population serves as an important reminder for residents to take simple steps to reduce mosquito breeding around their homes and protect themselves from mosquito bites.

Reduce mosquito breeding sites:



Remove standing or stagnant water from containers such as flowerpots, fountains, birdbaths, pet bowls, and wading pools.

Clean and scrub containers that collect water weekly to remove any potential mosquito eggs.

Maintain swimming pools in working condition.

Stock garden ponds with fish that eat mosquito larvae.

Report areas of mosquito infestation to your local vector control district.

Decrease your risk of mosquito-transmitted infections:



Avoid mosquitoes and mosquito-infested areas at all times of the day.

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors.

Apply mosquito repellent to exposed skin when outdoors.

Ensure doors and windows have screens in good repair to keep mosquitoes out of your home.

Although the first positive mosquito sample was identified in the 93313 ZIP code, officials say it is important for everyone in Kern County to take precautions. Residents can contact their local mosquito and vector control agency if there is a significant mosquito problem where they live, work, or play.

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