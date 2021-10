BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Meadows Field celebrated the first nonstop flight from Bakersfield to Reno on Monday.

The aha! airline allows travelers to fly to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport three times a week.

Aha! is a leisure brand of Express-Jet Airlines and is offering a special $49 fare until Nov. 15th, 2021.

Flights will operate each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 5 p.m.