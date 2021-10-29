First responders honored with a ceremony at Historic Union Cemetery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif — Thursday was first responders recognition day and the Historic Union Cemetery hosted a ceremony in honor of the ones on our front lines.

The ceremony started around 10 a.m. It was all about expressing gratitude for law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, dispatchers, and others who risk their lives to save people in their communities every day.

"You bring that glimmer of hope to their lives and it's a day that they will always remember. How you interact with them, they'll always remember. So that's what's so special about this day and what's so special about this community is that we honor and hold in very high regard our first responders," said Dick Taylor.

Part of the ceremony was honoring the responders at the event. Other speakers were Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh and high school students from Garces Memoria and Bakersfield high schools.