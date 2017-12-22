Five Guys replacing Jonny Rockets in the Marketplace

Morgan Wheeler
3:12 PM, Dec 22, 2017
marketplace | five guys | bakersfield | local news | kern county

A Five Guys employee's harsh treatment of an 11-year-old girl has caught the ire of the community. (Times Record News)

Copyright 2013 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - If you love a good burger you will enjoy this news. 

Five Guys is coming to the Marketplace in Spring 2018, according to Marketplace officials. 

It will be placed where the old Johnny Rockets used to be.

The Marketplace is located at 9000 Ming Ave, Bakersfield, CA 9331.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News