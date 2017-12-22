Five Guys replacing Jonny Rockets in the Marketplace

Fair
HI: 57°
LO: 38°
A Five Guys employee's harsh treatment of an 11-year-old girl has caught the ire of the community. (Times Record News)
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - If you love a good burger you will enjoy this news.
Five Guys is coming to the Marketplace in Spring 2018, according to Marketplace officials.
It will be placed where the old Johnny Rockets used to be.
The Marketplace is located at 9000 Ming Ave, Bakersfield, CA 9331.
The Mission at Kern County will be hosting their community Christmas meal on Saturday.
Happy holiday weekend! Today we will have partly cloudy skies in the lower 60's with moderate air quality. Overnight lows will be in the…
As Californian's hit the road this holiday weekend to celebrate, the California Highway Patrol will begin their Christmas Maximum Enforcement…
Administrative Battalion Chief John Frando with Bakersfield Fire Department confirmed with 23ABC that all their firefighters are…