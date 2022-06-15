Flag Day Ceremony held in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A massive flag retirement ceremony was held Tuesday to mark the 245th anniversary of "Old Glory." Greenlawn Southwest honored National Flag Day by hosting an official flag retirement.

Officials say this year more than 2,000 flags will be retired. This happens if a flag is torn, tattered, faded or is beyond repair. The official ceremony takes place on June 14th.

The Young Marines began with a special flag folding event, followed by a gun salute and taps. The flags are then marched to the crematory by local branches of the military.

Today also marks the 245th birthday of the United States Army.