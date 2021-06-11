Flag Day flyover starting at Meadows Field airport

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you look up at the sky on June 11 you might see a flyover commemorating Flag Day.

This flyover is a joint operation between The Golden Age Flight Museum and California Aeronautic University which has their flagship campus at Meadows Field Airport.

The University will sponsor the Museum’s aircraft in the flyover, which includes a 1944 Convair BT-13 World War II aircraft trainer.

Beginning at the Museum’s hangar at Meadows Field, the flyover will start at 12pm on Friday, June 11th. As one of the most popular aircraft flown by American pilots during WWII, local residents can view a piece of history as the aircraft flies through the skies over the greater Bakersfield area.



Honoring this year’s Flag Day, the flyover will lead up to the annual Flag Ceremony on Monday, June 14th at Greenlawn Cemetery where officials will retire American flags.