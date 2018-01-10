Flame Burger closing for good on Sunday January 14

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Flame Burger on Hageman Road took to Facebook Wednesday to let customers know they will be closing for good Sunday, January 14.

The Facebook post read:

"To our loyal customers and employees,

It is with great disappointment that we must announce that our business is closing. Due to an unresolvable dispute with our landlord, we are unable to renew our lease. Our last day will be Sunday 1/14/2018, and we will close our doors for the last time at 10 pm Sunday. We will have extended hours Friday and Saturday.

When we first negotiated our lease, we secured a five-year lease with an intent to extend the lease for five more years with rental rates locked in. During that time, we built an excellent working relationship with the property management company and landlord. As the five-year mark neared on our original lease, we didn't think we would have to renegotiate a new lease or alter our options.

Three months ago, however, we received a phone call from management that we missed the deadline to exercise our additional five-year option and the landlord expressed his intent to look at all options and that we weren't guaranteed a lease. We also learned that the landlord had been marketing the space to new tenants during this time.

In the early days, we spent months putting our own money into renovations - while still paying rent - to build the business we know today. As some of you may recall, the original building was in poor shape, and we practically built our facilities from the ground up.

Despite countless discussions, the new options the landlord presented were not beneficial to our business, and therefore have forced us to close.

Thank you to everyone who has supported us. To our crew, we cannot thank you enough for the countless hours of hard work and dedication you put into this business. Thank you all for never failing to stand by us, and believing in our concept and brand."