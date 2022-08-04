Flash flood warnings issued for portions of Kern County

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — A flash flood warning has been issued for Tehachapi in Kern County until 6:45 p.m.

According to the NWS, "at 4:38 p.m., doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 0.75 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas."

Areas that could also experience flash flooding include Stallion Springs, Golden Hills, Bear Valley Springs, Water Canyon and Keene.

Flash flood warnings have also been issued for South Central Tulare County until 5:45 p.m. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Johnsondale, Peppermint and Ponderosa.

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.