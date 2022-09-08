Flex Alerts continue as the power grid sets usage records

(KERO) — This historic heat wave has been taking a toll on everyone in California and the power grid continues to be affected.

Due to the stress on the power grid, there is another statewide flex alert issued by the California Independent System Operator after an Energy Emergency Alert 3 on Tuesday. California ISO said Tuesday's demand was a new all-time high.

Wednesday marked a full straight week of flex alerts across the state of California. Wednesday's flex alert goes until 9 p.m.

What is a Flex Alert?



A Flex Alert is a call for consumers to voluntarily conserve electricity when there is an anticipated shortage of energy supply, especially if the grid operator needs to use reserves to maintain grid integrity. When consumers reduce electricity use during a Flex Alert, it can prevent more dire emergency measures, including rotating power outages.



Meanwhile, Governor Gavin Newsom discussed the flex alerts Wednesday morning and what Californians can expect over the coming week.

"This has been a historic, unprecedented, record-breaking week. We started with flex alerts as early as last Wednesday. We thought we'd be done by now. This heat wave now has been extended into this weekend. We'll start seeing some cooling on Saturday and Sunday. Over the next two days, we're still going to have to be mindful of work yet to be done."

Newsom says every action to save energy makes a difference to prevent power outages. Some other ways you can help include using window shades to keep your home cooler and using major appliances like washers and dryers early in the day or late at night before or after the flex alert.

What to do BEFORE a Flex Alert

Pre-cool home by lowering the thermostat

Use major appliances

Close window coverings

Charge devices

What to do DURING a Flex Alert

Set the thermostat to 78° or higher, if health permits

Avoid using major appliances

Turn off all unnecessary lights

Use fans for cooling

Unplug unused items

More Energy Saving Tips

Newsom said residents were able to conserve 4,000 megawatts of energy Tuesday night. Despite the conservation, California still hit just shy of 52,000 megawatts which is record-breaking.

Newsom says they're expecting over 50,000 megawatts again Wednesday night and asks residents to continue the conservation efforts.

The governor also says a new bill was just passed to provide more than 4,000 megawatts by 2024 which will assist in battling against these record-breaking temperatures.

For those trying to stay cool, most cooling centers in Kern County and surrounding areas are open until 8:00 p.m.

The status of the Cooling Centers for Wednesday, September 7, 2022 is:

SAN JOAQUIN AND KERN RIVER VALLEY



Arvin - Arvin Community Center, 800 Walnut Drive - OPEN

- Arvin Community Center, 800 Walnut Drive - Bakersfield - East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road - OPEN

- East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road - Bakersfield - The Mission at Kern County, 816 E. 21st Street - OPEN

- The Mission at Kern County, 816 E. 21st Street - Lake Isabella - Kern River Valley Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Boulevard - OPEN

- Kern River Valley Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Boulevard - Maricopa - Gusher Hall, 271 California Street - OPEN

- Gusher Hall, 271 California Street - Shafter - Walker Senior Center, 505 Sunset Avenue - OPEN

- Walker Senior Center, 505 Sunset Avenue - Taft - Taft Community Building, 500 Cascade Place - OPEN

MOUNTAIN



Frazier Park - Frazier Park Recreation Building, 3801 Park Drive - OPEN

DESERT



California City - Strata Center, 10350 Heather Avenue - CLOSED

- Strata Center, 10350 Heather Avenue - Rosamond - Hummel Community Building, 2500 20th Street - OPEN

