BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Saturday brought about two inches of rain to the City of Bakersfield. The rain broke some records and also caused flooding across the city. At Truxtun Park on Saturday, the playground equipment was seen underwater with danger caution tape around the playground.

There was also significant flooding seen at Windemere & Chamber Blvd in Southwest Bakersfield.

Roads continue to be impacted, with some onramps backed up due to the flooding as well.