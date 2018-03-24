Flooding, debris force several road closures in Kern County

Veronica Acosta
5:31 PM, Mar 23, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Flooding, debris and mud forced several road closures in the county. 

The following roads were still closed as of 4 p.m. this afternoon: 

  • Tejon Highway between Mountain View Road and Panama Road
  • Edison Road between Sandrini Road and David Road
  • Copus Road between the I-5 and Shallock Road
  • David Road between Wheeler Ridge and Rancho Road
  • Panama Road between Vineland Road and Edison Road

