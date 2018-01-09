Flooding leads to full closure at Truxtun, Union

Light Rain
HI: 64°
LO: 50°
The California Department of Transportation has shut down Union Avenue at Truxtun due to flooding Tuesday morning.
CalTrans estimates the closure to be about an hour.
City of Bakersfield: There is a full closure of SR 204 at Truxton Ave in Bakersfield due to flooding. Estimated closure time is 1 hour #CAwx pic.twitter.com/7mCqxMIey6— Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) January 9, 2018
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) -- Officials say two people have been killed by a mudslide during Southern California storms.
A power outage in Northwest Bakersfield has left nearly 3,500 Pacific Gas & Electric customers without power Tuesday morning.
Nearly 200 people in Arvin are without power due to an outage Tuesday morning.