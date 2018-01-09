Flooding leads to full closure at Truxtun, Union

9:24 AM, Jan 9, 2018
The California Department of Transportation has shut down Union Avenue at Truxtun due to flooding Tuesday morning. 

CalTrans estimates the closure to be about an hour. 

