Foggy conditions lead CHP to escort cars across Grapevine

6:23 AM, Jan 10, 2018
1 hour ago

The California Highway Patrol is pacing cars through parts of the Grapevine due to foggy conditions Wednesday morning. 

The CHP is pacing cars from Fort Tejon Road to the 138. 

Officials with the CHP's Fort Tejon office say they'll continue to escort cars until the fog lifts. There's no time frame for fog to lift. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News