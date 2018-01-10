Foggy conditions lead CHP to escort cars across Grapevine

Cloudy
HI: 58°
LO: 45°
The California Highway Patrol is pacing cars through parts of the Grapevine due to foggy conditions Wednesday morning.
The CHP is pacing cars from Fort Tejon Road to the 138.
Officials with the CHP's Fort Tejon office say they'll continue to escort cars until the fog lifts. There's no time frame for fog to lift.
The Bakersfield Police Department should find out Wednesday night if the City Council will approve a grant that would pay for the …
Governor Brown will be introducing his proposed 2018 and 2019 state budget on Wednesday, January 10 at 10 a.m.
Multiple lanes of Highway 166 are blocked due to a box truck rollover Wednesday morning.
According to the Vandenberg AFB website , they are set to launch Delta IV today at 1 p.m.