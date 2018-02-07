Foothill High School hires new varsity football coach

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Foothill High School has announced that they have hired Brandon Deckard as their next varsity football coach.

Foothill High School has hired Brandon Deckard as its next Varsity Football Coach. Coach Deckard has over 17 years of coaching experience, most recently at Kern Valley High School, where he was the head varsity coach for the last 4 years. said, Kern High School District. He has worked as an offensive coordinator, offensive and defensive line coach, and at different levels at previous positions.

Foothill High School will have a ‘Meet and Greet’ with Coach Deckard on Friday, February 9, at 12:00 p.m.