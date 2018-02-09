Foothill High welcomes new varsity football coach

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Foothill High School welcomed Brandon Deckard as the new varsity football coach on Friday.

Foothill held a meet-and-greet with the new coach on Feb. 9.

Deckard has more than 17 years of coaching experience and spent the last four years leading the Kern Valley High School football team.

"We're coming in with expectations of getting the kids out, having fun, and getting more excited about this football team," Deckard said. "That's what we're going to be about this year."

Foothill says Deckard has also worked as an offensive coordinator, an offensive and defensive line coach, and at several different levels of play.