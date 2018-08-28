Former addict works at recovery home, helps others heal

-- BAKERSFIELD, CA - Erica Broone struggled with drugs and alcohol on and off for 15 years. While in the grip of addiction, she was left homeless and had no relationship with her three children.

Now sober, Broone helps mothers battling addiction. She works at The Mission at Kern County's women and children recovery home counseling women who are starting their recovery.

In October, Broone will celebrate three years of sobriety. Being separated from her children, struggling with addiction and getting clean provides hope for the mothers going through the same struggles.

The women at the center go through an 18 month recovery program that is completely free. If you are dealing with addiction and need help, call The Mission at Kern County at (661) 325-0863.