Former addict works at recovery home, helps others heal

Provides hopes to mothers fighting addiction

Emma Lockhart
9:02 PM, Aug 1, 2018
2 hours ago
kern county homeless

Erica Boone struggled with drugs and alcohol on and off for 15 years. Her addiction left her homeless and with no relationship with her children. Now sober, she is helping mothers in recovery facing the same battle -- serving as a source of hope for them.

KERO
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

-- BAKERSFIELD, CA - Erica Broone struggled with drugs and alcohol on and off for 15 years. While in the grip of addiction, she was left homeless and had no relationship with her three children.

Now sober, Broone helps mothers battling addiction. She works at The Mission at Kern County's women and children recovery home counseling women who are starting their recovery. 

In October, Broone will celebrate three years of sobriety. Being separated from her children, struggling with addiction and getting clean provides hope for the mothers going through the same struggles. 

The women at the center go through an 18 month recovery program that is completely free. If you are dealing with addiction and need help, call The Mission at Kern County at (661) 325-0863.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News