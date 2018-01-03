Former Bakersfield Mayor Harvey L. Hall to be inducted into Rabobank Arena Hall of Fame

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Former Bakersfield Mayor Harvey L. Hall will be inducted into the Rabobank Arena Hall of Fame.

The announcement was made Tuesday that Bakersfield's longest serving mayor will go down in the city's history.

The purpose of the Hall of Fame for the city is to recognize notable citizens who, through their individual areas of endeavor have had a significant impact on the community.

"During his tenure as mayor, Harvey Hall was not only the City's biggest cheerleader - he took action to foster unity in the community," said City Manager Alan Tandy, "This recognition is a fitting tribute to his devotion to Bakersfield."

Hall focused his priorities on beautification, tackling challenging issues associated with homelessness, and giving of his time and resources to inspire Bakersfield's youth, which included donating his entire mayor's salary to create the Mayor's Scholarship Fund-awarding $253,000 in financial aid to 297 local college students.

The Hall of Fame features 15 inductees at any one time (honorees periodically changed to allow for the recognition of new individuals) and is located in the west hallway of the Rabobank Arena. This venue allows the attendees of the various events held at the arena and the community at large to view the accomplishments of the various honorees.

Hall will be honored on Friday, January 5, 2018 at 9 a.m. at Rabobank Arena in downtown Bakersfield.