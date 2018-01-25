Former Bakersfield Police Chief Bob Patterson dies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - He served four years as Bakersfield's top cop almost 30 years ago, and now the Bakersfield Police Department is mourning the loss of former chief, Bob Patterson.

The department confirmed Patterson's death to 23ABC News on Thursday.

Patterson started his BPD career back in 1963 and became chief 25 years later. He led the department until his retirement in late 1992.

In a statement released on Thursday, current Chief Lyle Martin called Patterson "a kind and gentle person. He was a great leader and loved be a police officer."

Patterson was 81-years-old.