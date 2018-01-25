Former Bakersfield Police Chief Bob Patterson dies

Cloudy
HI: 56°
LO: 39°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - He served four years as Bakersfield's top cop almost 30 years ago, and now the Bakersfield Police Department is mourning the loss of former chief, Bob Patterson.
The department confirmed Patterson's death to 23ABC News on Thursday.
Patterson started his BPD career back in 1963 and became chief 25 years later. He led the department until his retirement in late 1992.
In a statement released on Thursday, current Chief Lyle Martin called Patterson "a kind and gentle person. He was a great leader and loved be a police officer."
Patterson was 81-years-old.
Bakersfield was named as a top city where millennials are buying homes, according to a report on Thursday.
A documentary film about a former pro football player diagnosed with ALS and leaving behind a message for his unborn son is set to be…
CASA of Kern County is hosting their annual Celebrations Kick-Off Party Thursday night.
Bakersfield saw rain on Thursday, but exactly 19 years ago the city was blanketed with snow.