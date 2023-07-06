Watch Now
Former CHP officer found guilty of communicating with minor for "sexual purpose"

Pardue didn't follow through with the meeting but the jury found the intention was there.
(KERO) — A jury has found a former California Highway Patrol officer guilty of communicating with a minor for a sexual purpose and for arranging to meet with a minor for a lewd act.

According to the District Attorney's office, Brian Pardue faces up to three years in prison and lifetime registration as a sex offender. He was caught after a sheriff's deputy posed as an underage decoy and they engaged in conversations with the intent to meet for sex.

His sentencing date is set for August 2.

