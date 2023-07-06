Former CHP officer found guilty of communicating with minor for "sexual purpose"

(KERO) — A jury has found a former California Highway Patrol officer guilty of communicating with a minor for a sexual purpose and for arranging to meet with a minor for a lewd act.

According to the District Attorney's office, Brian Pardue faces up to three years in prison and lifetime registration as a sex offender. He was caught after a sheriff's deputy posed as an underage decoy and they engaged in conversations with the intent to meet for sex.

Pardue didn't follow through with the meeting but the jury found the intention was there.

His sentencing date is set for August 2.