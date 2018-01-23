BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Former Bakersfield Condors player 32-year-old Andrew Carroll, died after jumping from the upper level to the lower level at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport, Chicago Police said Tuesday.

The Chicago Police Department told 23ABC police responded to West Terminal 2 at O'Hare Airport on January 20 at 4:22 a.m. where they found a man bleeding from his head and was taken to the hospital.

Carroll later died from his injuries at a Chicago hospital.

CPD says cameras from the airport show Carroll jumping "on his own accord."

Carroll played for the Bakersfield Condors during the 2013-2014 season.