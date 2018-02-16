Former elementary school principal expected to stand trial for husband's 2013 murder

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A former elementary school principal is expected to stand trial in August for the murder of her husband.
Leslie Chance is accused of killing her husband, Todd Chance, back in 2013.
His body was found in an agricultural field with several gunshot wounds. Chance was arrested early on in the investigation but was eventually released until she was re-arrested last year.
The District Attorney's Office says she will not face the death penalty if convicted.
