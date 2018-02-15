Former Hillary Clinton aide launches bid for California governor

Amanda Renteria, a former aide for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, filed paperwork to run for California state governor.

Renteria had most recently worked as Attorney General Xavier Becerra's operations chief.

She also previously challenged Rep. David Valadao and lost in the 2014 race.

Renteria posted the following statement on Medium, later tweeting it out, explaining Feb. 14th was her last day as the Chief of Operations at the California Department of Justice.