Former Hillary Clinton aide launches bid for California governor

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 41°
Amanda Renteria, a former aide for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, filed paperwork to run for California state governor.
Renteria had most recently worked as Attorney General Xavier Becerra's operations chief.
She also previously challenged Rep. David Valadao and lost in the 2014 race.
Renteria posted the following statement on Medium, later tweeting it out, explaining Feb. 14th was her last day as the Chief of Operations at the California Department of Justice.
Saying thank you. https://t.co/Fdj8yG3YfL— Amanda Renteria (@AmandaRenteria) February 15, 2018
Saying thank you. https://t.co/Fdj8yG3YfL
The Bakersfield Police Department confirmed they are investigating an alleged attack that took place on the Bluffs near Panorama Drive.
Cell locks failed during a riot that lasted approximately two hours, and involved 120 inmates at the Lerdo Pre-Trial Facility on…
Amanda Renteria, a former aide for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, filed paperwork to run for California state governor.
In light of the school shooting in Florida on Wednesday , 23ABC wanted to find out what locals schools are doing to protect Kern…