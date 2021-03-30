Menu

Kern County Firefighter shares his story of mental health struggles during his career, offers advice to others

23ABC News
Derek Robinson - Firefighter
Posted at 8:41 PM, Mar 29, 2021
KERN COUNTY, Calif. — Derek Robinson is a Kern County firefighter who has a 20 year carrer in the department. Robinson is now sharing his story about mental health struggles during his career.

Derek Robinson of the Kern County Fire Department

He is the author of "Continue" which was just released this month and is available online.

Derek Robinson releases new book to address mental health in first responders.

In this interview, he tells us a bit about his career here in Kern County, his mental health struggles, and he offers advice for those who might be experiencing work-related PTSD. Watch full interview below.

Derek Robinson, former firefighter shares his story of mental health struggle while being a firefighter

