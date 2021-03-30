Kern County Firefighter shares his story of mental health struggles during his career, offers advice to others

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — Derek Robinson is a Kern County firefighter who has a 20 year carrer in the department. Robinson is now sharing his story about mental health struggles during his career.

He is the author of "Continue" which was just released this month and is available online.

In this interview, he tells us a bit about his career here in Kern County, his mental health struggles, and he offers advice for those who might be experiencing work-related PTSD. Watch full interview below.