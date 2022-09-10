Former principal faces misdemeanor charges for shoving student in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — The Fresno Unified School District has released surveillance video of former principal Brian Vollhardt shoving a special needs student to the ground. The incident happened in June of 2022.

The video shows an 11-year-old student who appears to be talking to Vollhardt. The child gestures toward him and points his finger twice. Vollhardt then shoves the boy to the ground.

While it is unclear what led to the incident, the arrest warrant indicates that Vollhardt said the student was getting in his face and making threats. Vollhardt is currently facing misdemeanor charges as a result of his behavior.

The student was not physically injured and Vollhardt resigned as principal before Fresno USD completed its investigation.

Vollhardt had subsequently been hired as a vice principal in another school district. That district placed him on leave when they learned about the altercation in Fresno.