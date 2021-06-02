Former Shafter City Manager to begin role as City Manager of Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — Former Shafter City Manager Scott Hurlbert has officially been approved as the new City Manager for the City of Wasco after city council approved the employee agreement Tuesday evening.

According to Wasco Mayor Alex Garcia, Hurlbert will begin his new role on July 2. The Shafter native will be expected to commence employment immediately at the City of Wasco Wednesday as Assistant to the City Manager.

Hurlbert resigned from his role in Shafter back in 2019, though the reason behind his resignation was not immediately clear. During a Shafter City Council special meeting, the council voted 3-2 to accept Hurlbert's resignation, a move that left many Shafter residents unhappy.

Hurlbert worked for the City of Shafter since 2005. He became the acting City Manager for Shafter in 2014, after being promoted from the Assistant City Manager.

During his tenure, community members, city officials, and other corporations have called Shafter the 'fastest-growing city in the county.'

“I am grateful to our city staff and my council colleagues for the decisive action to immediately pursue a permanent replacement for the city’s executive administrator,” Mayor Garcia stated. “Wasco welcomes Mr. Hurlbert and his wealth of knowledge & experience in local government, information, and engineering technology to city hall.”