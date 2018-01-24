Former Taft resident sentenced to a decade for distribution and possession of drugs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A former Taft resident was sentenced to 10 years and one month in prison for distribution and possession of heroin, cocaine and meth.

Mario Alvarez-Muniz, 49, also known as Cirilio Cardenas- Alvarez was in court on Monday but pleaded guilty back in Oct. after being arrested for delivering two pounds of meth during an undercover drug operation.

He was also orchestrating the shipment of more than 13 pounds of heroin and 24 pounds of cocaine.

Alvarez-Muniz was on probation for a prior felony drug conviction at the time of his arrest.