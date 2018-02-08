Fort Tejon CHP holds Coffee with a Cop event

Natalie Tarangioli
4:05 AM, Feb 8, 2018
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ARVIN, Calif. - Meet local California Highway Patrol officers for coffee Thursday morning in Arvin.

Fort Tejon CHP Officers will be at the Starbucks on Laval Road near the Tejon Outlets from 9 to 11 a.m.

The community is invited to raise concerns, ask questions or offer suggestions.  

